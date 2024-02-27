Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Singer B Praak Arrives In Jamnagar For Rehearsals

Advertisement

Singer B-Praak is reported to perform live at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The lavish wedding of the couple will be preceded by a lavish pre-wedding celebration from March 1 to March 3, 2024, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Singer B-Praak was spotted at the Jamnagar airport ahead of the big day, confirming the news of his performance at the pre-release event.

B Praak arrives in Jamnagar

Earlier, it was reported that singer B Praak would perform for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani. Scheduled for July 12, 2024, the marriage promises to be a grand affair, preceded by a lavish pre-wedding celebration from March 1st to March 3rd, 2024. Ahead of the festivities, singer B Praak arrived in Jamnagar.

While the purpose of the singer’s visit is not clear yet, seemingly the singer arrived for the rehearsal of his performance. The Kya Loge Tum fame is set to perform live at the pre-wedding festivities. Not just him, but several local and international celebrities will also take the stage at the lavish bash.

Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna to take the stage at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding functions?

As per reports in Bollywood Shaadis, singers like Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh will also be performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. For the unversed, Rihanna is one of the most famous singers in the world and has given several hits like Diamonds, Work, and We Found Love.

Diljit, on the other hand, is well-known among the Indian diaspora worldwide. The singer has several popular songs like Lover, Proper Patola, Born To Shine, Ishq Di Baajiyaan, and more to his credit. Additionally, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also rumoured to be performing for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Previously, Beyonce, one of the richest and most famous singers in the world, sang at Isha Ambani's wedding celebration.