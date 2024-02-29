Advertisement

The Ambani family kickstarted Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva (community food service) in villages surrounding Reliance's Jamnagar township. Ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations, a video from the event has now gone viral. In the viral video, Anant Ambani can be seen receiving a warm welcome from the women in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani receives a warm welcome in Jamnagar

Groom-to-be Anant Ambani received a heartfelt welcome before Anna Seva (community food service) in Jamnagar. The viral video has been garnering much-attention as Anant can be seen seeking the blessings of the women who gave him a warm welcome. Anant even received a giant bouquet from the group of women.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Food was distributed to approximately 51,000 village residents as part of the Anna Seva. Keeping with family tradition, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other family members, including Radhika, fed the villagers Gujarati food.

VIDEO | Villagers of Jogvad near Jamnagar bless the to-be-wed couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after attending ‘Anna Seva’ organised as part of the pre-wedding festivities by the Ambani family earlier today.



The couple is set to marry on July 12. pic.twitter.com/NS4qGrrx0t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also attended the Anna Seva event. Following the Anna Seva, the attendees were invited to participate in a folk music performance by singer Kirtidan Gadhvi. As part of their pre-wedding celebrations, Anant and Radhika will host nearly 1,000 guests over three days at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

From March 1-3, the Ambani family will host a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On the first day, guests will attend a cocktail party called 'An Evening in Everland', while on the second day, they will be taken on a 'Walk on the Wildside'. They were advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes. On Day 3, the guests will celebrate India's cultural heritage under the theme 'Hastakshar'.