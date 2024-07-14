sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:48 IST, July 14th 2024

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's High-Profile Wedding Gatecrashed - YouTuber, Businessman In Custody

The gatecrashers came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. The police released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant | Image: The Ambani Wedding/Instagram
  • 2 min read
