Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their pre-wedding celebrations which will take place from March 1 to March 3. From the guests invited to the function to international celebs performing on the special days, we have kept you updated with every detail. Speaking of which, reports suggest that an elaborate menu has been planned for guests and the hospitality team has requested guests to share their dietary restrictions requirements.

All you need to know about the lavish menu

Reportedly, a dedicated team of over 25 chefs will fly down to Jamnagar from Indore for the occasion as there will be a special focus on Indori food. The cuisines on the menu will range from Mexican food to Parsi, Japanese, and Thai, apart from Pan-Asisan dishes.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Over three days, 2500 dishes will be on the menu and none of the dishes will be repeated for the functions. Breakfast will include around 70 dishes, followed by 250 options for lunch and over 250 dishes for dinner. Those guests who follow the vegan diet will have special dishes curated by the chefs.

Advertisement

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

What stands out in the whole menu is that around midnight snacks will also be provided to the guests. There will be around 85 snacks on the menu.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities?

The pre-wedding festivities spanning three days will feature five events. In one of the events, Rihanna and some Indian celebs will be giving power-packed performances. Guests such as Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, to name a few, are expected to attend the function.