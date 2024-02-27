Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-wedding Venue Decked Up To Welcome Rihanna & Other Celebs

Advertisement

Mukesh Amnani's son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant will marry later this year. However, their pre-wedding festivities will kick off on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A bevy of who’s who are making their way to the city to attend the festivities. A video from the venue, which is all decked up to welcome celebrities from around the world has gone viral on social media.