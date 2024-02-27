English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 8-Page Long Pre-Wedding Invitation Card Goes Viral

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will be a three-day lavish affair in Jamnagar. The couple will tie the knot on July 12.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding | Image:instagram
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July this year. Pre-wedding festivities of the couple are reported to be held in a three-day gala between March 1 and March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Now an eight-page long card of the soon-to-be-weds is going viral on social media. 

Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant pre-wedding card goes viral 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities will be a three-day event in Jamnagar. A wedding invite from the couple is now doing rounds on social media. The digital card opens with, “With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever.” 

A screengrab of the wedding card going viral | Image: Insatgram 


Day 1 of the pre-wedding festivities will have a dress code of elegant cocktails. The event is titled “An Evening in Everland.” The cocktail will kickstart the three-day festivities on March 1. This will be followed by the vent titled, “A Walk on the Wildside” in the animal rescue centre Vantara in Jamnagar. The theme for the second day will be “jungle fever”  and will involve being on the foot which is why the couple has prompted the guests to wear comfortable footwear. Day 2 of the pre-wedding festivity will be concluded with a sangeet night from 7:30 PM. The theme of the event is “mela rogue” and the guests are required to dress up for “dazzling desi romance”. The event will be full of song, dance and merriment. 

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: A 3-day event

A screengrab of the wedding card going viral | Image: Insatgram 

The last day of the pre-wedding festivities will again host two events. The first event of the day is titled “Tusker Trailer” and the guests are expected to dress in chic casuals. The guests will reportedly explore the greenery of Jamnagar. The second event of the day “Hastakshar” will commence in the evening and will follow a strictly Indian dress code. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

