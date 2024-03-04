English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Anant Ambani's Ultra Expensive Watch Draws Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan's Attention - Viral Video

Mark Zuckerberg who recently attended the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant, was seen gushing over his luxury watch.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant-Radhika with Zuckerberg
Anant-Radhika with Zuckerberg | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
One of the events during the extravagant pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani took place at Vantara Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar. As the celebs enjoyed their time amid nature, a particular luxury caught the eye of tech tycoon Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani was spotted wearing a timepiece worth more than a Rolls-Royce.

Why did Mark Zuckerberg gush over Anant’s watch?

A viral video captured the casual exchange between the Zuckerbergs and the groom-to-be, Anant Ambani, during their visit to the lavish celebration. As the conversation flowed, Priscilla Chan couldn't resist inquiring about the sleek and stunning watch adorning Anant's wrist. It was a Richard Mille timepiece known for its luxury look, with prices reportedly ranging from $80,000 to over $1 million.

 

 

Expressing admiration, Chan exclaimed, “That watch is fantastic, that is so cool. Wow,” to which Zuckerberg chimed in, “yeah, I told him that already.” The Meta CEO, who confessed to never being keen on watches before, found himself reconsidering after encountering Ambani's exquisite timepiece. “You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool,” remarked Zuckerberg, while Chan added, “I might want that.”

What’s special about Anant Ambani’s watch that caught everyone’s attention?

Richard Mille watches are known for their astronomical price tags, often surpassing the cost of luxury vehicles like Rolls-Royce. The hefty price is justified by the use of high-tech materials such as titanium, carbon fibre, and ceramics, ensuring durability and resilience in extreme conditions.

 

 

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika Merchant began with a grand cocktail night featuring a performance by Rihanna and heartfelt speeches from the soon-to-be-wed couple. It was attended by the who’s who of several industries and concluded with a Hastakshar ceremony on March 3. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 this year.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

