Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 08:11 IST

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Bash Day 2: Janhvi, Sara, Ananya And Khushi Groove To Bole Chudiyan

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has gone viral on social media in which Janhvi Kapoor, Sara and others can be seen performing.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash
Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are hosting their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is a well-known fact that the events of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash are star-studded, with performances by numerous Indian and international artists. Recently, a video of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor dancing with designer Manish Malhotra on Bole Chudiyan has gone viral on social media.

Celebrities perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

A video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has gone viral on social media in which Janhvi Kapoor, along with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra can be seen stealing the show with their performance. Janhvi, Sara, Ananya, and Khushi can be seen grooving to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Interestingly, Manish designed the costumes for this song back in 2001. Meanwhile, in the video, new-generation stars Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan joined him on stage. Their energetic performance has left fans wanting more, as the song is a favourite at weddings. Ananya wore a yellow lehenga choli, Janhvi wore purple, and Khushi and Sara chose off-white. Check out the video:

Deepika and Ranveer groove to Gallan Goodiyan

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. The couple grooved to Gallan Goodiyan. Netizens praised Deepika for shaking a leg at the event despite announcing pregnancy. Check the video below.

Rihanna's performance lit up the opening day cocktail soirée of the grand pre-wedding bash. With the arrival of the second day, excitement grew as celebrities dressed in their finest attire for the sangeet night.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 08:11 IST

