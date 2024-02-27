Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Varun Dhawan To Sara Ali Khan - Celebs Hail Anant Ambani’s Animal Welfare Initiative ‘Vantara’

Several celebrities took to their social media accounts to laud the Vantara initiative launched by Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant on February 26 in Gujarat.

Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Anant Ambani, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan
File photo of Anant Ambani, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan | Image:ANI
On February 26, Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation launched the Vantara initiative. With a commitment to global conservation, Vantara transforms the expansive space in Gujarat's green belt into a lush jungle, collaboratively crafted with animal care experts, providing a haven for the flourishing well-being of rescued species worldwide. Several celebrities have taken to their social media account to laud the Director at Reliance Industries Limited, Anant Ambani for the initiative. The initiative aims at global conservation. 

Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan hail Vantara initiative 

On February 26, the director at Reliance Industries Limited launched Vantara. Soon, actors from the Hindi film industry took to their social media accounts to show their support and appreciation for the initiative. Sara Ali Khan shared the official announcement of the initiative on her Instagram story and wrote, “from being a passion to being a mission.” She also added, “Vantara-most definitely a leading contributor to the much needed global conservation effort.”  

A screengrab of Sara Ali Khan's post | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram 
A screengrab of Ananya Panday's post | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram 

Ananya Panday also hailed the initiative and congratulated the couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for their lead. The Dream Girl 2 actress wrote, “This is just wonderful.” Actor Varun Dhawan also shared a story on Instagram with the caption, “What a noble initiative @anantambani known about your love for animals for a long time today we all witness it”. 

A screengrab of Karisma Kapoor's post | Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram 
A screengrab of Varun Dhawan's post | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instagram 

Karisma Kapoor, too shared the video and wrote, “The vision, hardwork and passion that has saved and rehabilitated countless animal’s lives” She further congratulated Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Reliance Foundation. Malaika Arora shared a post that read, “sometimes, humans do these little things that restore my faith in humanity.” Sharing the post she thanked Anant Ambani and wrote, “This is so wonderful. Makes me very happy. #anantambani.” 

A screengrab of Malaika Arora's post | Image:Varun Dhawan/Instagram 

About Vantara 

Vantara is an umbrella initiative that focuses on rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad. Spread over 3,000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally. Vantara has been conceptualised and birthed under the leadership of Anant Ambani, said Reliance in its statement. 

 

"My source of inspiration was my mother and along with it what we have been taught in Hindu religion or Sanatana Dharma and that's why I have built this. As they say, 'The small water droplets will fill a big ocean'. This should be in the hearts of every human being that every being is same. If this will be the thought process, then everyone will get inspired and India could be a unique case study globally, where we can do a lot for the welfare of animals," Anant Ambani told ANI after the launch of initiative in Gujarat. The launched rescue and rehabilitation center spanning 650 acres has been established within the extensive 3000-acre premises.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

