Anil Kapoor marked Jackie Shroff's 67th birthday with heartfelt wishes and shared a collage on Instagram filled with unseen moments from their 'Ram Lakhan' days. In one of the pictures, Anil can be seen touching Jackie Shroff's feet, while another clip captured the two actors hugging. A BTS picture from the sets of the 1989 film also featured the two actors smiling ear to ear.

How did Anil Kapoor wish Jackie Shroff?

Anil captioned his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ram! Janam Din ki bahut bahut shubh kamnaayein! Ram, tumhara aashirvaad, tumhare Lakshman par hamesha bana rahe. Bahut phoolo-phalo aur khush raho! Wishing you the best always, Bhai! @apnabhidu."

More about Ram Lakhan

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the iconic film Ram Lakhan was released in 1989 and featured Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead alongside Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri among others. Known for hit tracks like My Name is Lakhan and Tera Naam Liya, the film achieved blockbuster status.

Celebrating over four decades in the industry, Jackie Shroff who is fondly known as Jaggu Dada made his debut in 1982's Swami Dada. Rising to fame with Subhash Ghai's Hero, his journey includes acclaimed films like Teri Meherbaniyan, Karma, Parinda and more.

Jackie’s son and actor Tiger Shroff also wished him a birthday

Tiger expressed love on this special day and shared a nostalgic Showtime magazine cover from July 1993 featuring a young Tiger with his father and sister. Tiger captioned it, “Happy birthday to the best human and best dad, love you so much.” Jackie's recent appearance was in the comedy-drama film Mast Mein Rehne Ka released on Prime Video in December 2023.

With a career spanning numerous hits like Tridev, Khalnayak and Border, Jackie Shroff continues to entertain the audiences with his bindaas attitude and story-driven movies.