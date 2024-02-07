English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 21:13 IST

Anil Kapoor Sends A Special Wish On Jackie Shroff's Birthday - It Has A Ram-Lakhan Connection

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a special birthday wish for his Ram Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff.

Republic Entertainment Desk
anil kapoor and jackie shroff
anil kapoor and jackie shroff | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anil Kapoor marked Jackie Shroff's 67th birthday with heartfelt wishes and shared a collage on Instagram filled with unseen moments from their 'Ram Lakhan' days.  In one of the pictures, Anil can be seen touching Jackie Shroff's feet, while another clip captured the two actors hugging. A BTS picture from the sets of the 1989 film also featured the two actors smiling ear to ear.

How did Anil Kapoor wish Jackie Shroff?

Anil captioned his Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ram! Janam Din ki bahut bahut shubh kamnaayein! Ram, tumhara aashirvaad, tumhare Lakshman par hamesha bana rahe. Bahut phoolo-phalo aur khush raho! Wishing you the best always, Bhai! @apnabhidu."

More about Ram Lakhan

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the iconic film Ram Lakhan was released in 1989 and featured Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead alongside Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri among others. Known for hit tracks like My Name is Lakhan and Tera Naam Liya, the film achieved blockbuster status.

Celebrating over four decades in the industry, Jackie Shroff who is fondly known as Jaggu Dada made his debut in 1982's Swami Dada. Rising to fame with Subhash Ghai's Hero, his journey includes acclaimed films like Teri Meherbaniyan, Karma, Parinda and more.

Advertisement

Jackie’s son and actor Tiger Shroff also wished him a birthday

Tiger expressed love on this special day and shared a nostalgic Showtime magazine cover from July 1993 featuring a young Tiger with his father and sister. Tiger captioned it, “Happy birthday to the best human and best dad, love you so much.” Jackie's recent appearance was in the comedy-drama film Mast Mein Rehne Ka released on Prime Video in December 2023.

Advertisement

With a career spanning numerous hits like Tridev, Khalnayak and Border, Jackie Shroff continues to entertain the audiences with his bindaas attitude and story-driven movies.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 21:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News19 minutes ago

  2. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News26 minutes ago

  4. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement