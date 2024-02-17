Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Anjana Bhowmick, Veteran Bengali Actress, Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 79

A popular actor from the '60s-80s period, Anjana Bhowmick had earned audience acclaim in classics like Kakhono Megh, Thana theke aschhi and more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anjana Bhowmick
A file photo of Anjana Bhowmick | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yesteryears actress Anjana Bhowmick, 79, died on Saturday in Kolkata, the family told PTI. She had been ailing for some time and died at a private hospital at around 10:30 AM, confirmed the family. The actress was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16.

Anjana Bhowmick dies due to prolonged illness

For the past few months, Anjana Bhowmick had been bedridden due to geriatric problems and was reportedly looked after by her daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick. For the unversed, she is the mother-in-law of Jisshu Sengupta. Nilanjana and Jisshu were with her at the time of her death.

(A file photo of the actress | Image: X)

About Anjana Bhowmick

She was born in Coochbehar and shifted to Kolkata during graduation.

(A file photo of the actress | Image: X)

A popular actor from the '60s-80s period, Anjana had earned audience acclaim in classics like Kakhono Megh, Thana theke aschhi, Nayika Sangbad, Chowringhee and Pratham Basanta, among others. Having stepped into the film world at the age of 20, Anjana was noticed in the film Anustup Chhanda in 1964 and came to be known as Anjana from her original name Arati. The next year with Thana theke aschhi she was catapulted into the league of big names in the Bengali film industry.

(A still from the film | Image: X)


Her chemistry with matinee idol Uttam Kumar in Thana theke aschhi, Chowringhee, Nayika Sangbad, Kakhono Megh was not unnoticed by the audience. She had also acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee in Mahasweta and earned accolades.
 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

