Advertisement

Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame for her role in Aashiqui, faced a life-altering situation after she met with a near-fatal road accident. The incident left her with severe scars and injuries to her face. While there were rumours that she underwent cosmetic surgery following the dreadful accident, the actress came forward and denied those claims, asserting that her face is completely natural.

Anu Aggarwal denies undergoing cosmetic surgery

In a recent interview with Bollywood Now, Anu Aggarwal shared that she never underwent any cosmetic surgery. She said, "Please, I have not undergone any surgeries on my face. This face is 100% natural. And I think that's the grace of God. I am so grateful for it, and I believe that at the end of the day, where will you stop changing? If you change one thing, another mistake will happen. What's natural about your look is the best; nothing can be better than that."

Anu Aggarwal file photo | Image: Anu Aggarwal/Facebook

She further added, "So when people think about changing this and fixing that, they will first fix their nose, then they'll think their forehead doesn't look right because the nose has been fixed. So they'll fix the forehead, and when the forehead is fixed, then they'll think about fixing their cheeks. So you know, there is no end."

Anu Aggarwal file photo | Image: Anu Aggarwal/Facebook

Anu Aggarwal reflects on her challenges in the entertainment industry

During the same interview, Anu Aggarwal opened up about the challenges she faced in the industry. She recalled a moment during the shoot of Aashiqui wherein people started applying "white makeup" on her despite her dusky skin tone. "I reached the shooting and they started applying white makeup on my face. I asked, 'What happened? What's happening to my face?' They said, 'No, ma'am, they do this to everyone because this is what is acceptable.' I questioned, 'So, isn't my color acceptable? So, why did you take me?' You could have taken a fair girl," she shared.