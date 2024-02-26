Advertisement

Anupam Roy will soon be a married man. The Bengali music director will be tying the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul. News of the duo tying the knot, comes soon after veteran Bengali actor Kanchan Mullick tied the knot with Bengali actress Sreemoyee Chattoraj. For the unversed, among several other acclaimed projects, Anupam Roy has composed the music for the Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and the late Irrfan Khan starrer Piku.

Anupam Roy all set to tie the knot



Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul will soon be tying the knot. Reports suggest that Roy and Paul will be legally getting married on March 2. It has still not been disclosed if the two will be hosting a full fledged marriage ceremony any time soon.

Advertisement



Anupam and Prashmita have been professionally involved in the past, also having collaborated with one another. There had been rumours regarding the two being potentially romantically involved with one another - the source of these speculations was Prashmita's presence at the music directors birthday party which only involved a few close friends. The duo's legal wedding will be seen through with the presence of a few close friends and immediate family.

Advertisement

This will be Anupam Roy's third wedding



Anupam Roy has previously been married to Piya Chakraborty. They had tied the knot in 2015. However, the two decided to part ways after six years of marriage, announcing their separation in 2021. At the time there had been speculations over a third party situation with Parambrata Chatterjee's name being floated in regards to the same.

Advertisement

Though the rumours were categorically denied at the time, Parambrata and Piya tied the knot in November of 2023 hosting a reception soon after with all their friends and family invited.