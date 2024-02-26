Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Anupam Roy To Tie The Knot For The Third Time, Bengali Singer Prashmita Paul Turns Bride

Anupam Roy appears to have found love. The Bengali music director will be tying the knot for the third time - this time with Bengali singer, Prashmita Paul.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupam Roy
Anupam Roy | Image:Instagram
Anupam Roy will soon be a married man. The Bengali music director will be tying the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul. News of the duo tying the knot, comes soon after veteran Bengali actor Kanchan Mullick tied the knot with Bengali actress Sreemoyee Chattoraj. For the unversed, among several other acclaimed projects, Anupam Roy has composed the music for the Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and the late Irrfan Khan starrer Piku.

Anupam Roy all set to tie the knot


Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul will soon be tying the knot. Reports suggest that Roy and Paul will be legally getting married on March 2. It has still not been disclosed if the two will be hosting a full fledged marriage ceremony any time soon.

Anupam and Prashmita have been professionally involved in the past, also having collaborated with one another. There had been rumours regarding the two being potentially romantically involved with one another - the source of these speculations was Prashmita's presence at the music directors birthday party which only involved a few close friends. The duo's legal wedding will be seen through with the presence of a few close friends and immediate family.

This will be Anupam Roy's third wedding


Anupam Roy has previously been married to Piya Chakraborty. They had tied the knot in 2015. However, the two decided to part ways after six years of marriage, announcing their separation in 2021. At the time there had been speculations over a third party situation with Parambrata Chatterjee's name being floated in regards to the same.

Though the rumours were categorically denied at the time, Parambrata and Piya tied the knot in November of 2023 hosting a reception soon after with all their friends and family invited. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

