Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Ditch Mandatory Life Jackets At Gateway Of India After Fatal Mumbai Boat Accident That Killed 13

Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Sunday before boarding a speedboat to Alibaug. They travelled without their children, Vamika and Akaay. Videos of the couple boarding the ferry quickly circulated on social media. However, a user on X pointed out that they were not wearing life jackets.

The user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, "No life jackets? People seem to have forgotten the recent accident at Gateway of India where 13 lives were lost!" In December 2024, authorities mandated life jackets for all passengers using boat services from the Gateway of India. This regulation followed a ferry-Navy craft collision off the Mumbai coast, which resulted in 13 fatalities.