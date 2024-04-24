Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are supposedly on a vacation together. The two actors shared photos on their Instagram handles. However, a fan noticed similarities in both photos and concluded that they are actually on vacation together. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have already made headlines for their rumoured relationship.

Are Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya vacationing together?

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to her social media handle to share photos from the jungle safari she took. She captioned the post, "So..I watched flying peacocks (repeatedly) fornicate at dawn.. Def recommend (sic)." Interestingly, Naga Chaitanya also shared a photo of himself enjoying a sunset amid forest. Soon after the two photos surfaced online, fans came to the conclusion that the two are on a holiday together.

Naga Chaitanya gets asked about rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala

While Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's marriage has been long over, the former is now grabbing headlines for his rumoured relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo has kept mum about their status, however, reports of their romance keep flooding the internet. In an appearance on YouTuber Siddharth Kanan's show, the Love Story star was asked what comes to his mind after hearing Sobhita's name and his reaction was totally unmissable.

Reacting to the question, the actor laughed heartily and nodded his head. Following this, he mentioned, "I'm just gonna smile". The actor also opened up about his celebrity crush. "I have grown up crushing on Katrina Kaif," he said and added that he hasn't gotten a chance to meet the diva as yet.

Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship rumours surfaced months after the former split up with Samantha. Several reports then claimed that Samantha was purposely spreading false rumours about Chaitanya to tarnish his image. Reacting to the reports, the Oo Antava hitmaker issued a statement that read, "Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on.”