×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Granted Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

The court judgement came six months after Ariana Grande file a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker, Dalton Gomez.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez | Image:File Photos
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now officially divorced, as per the Associated Press. A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official on Tuesday, March 19. The judgement came six months after the 30-year-old pop star file a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker.

Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez parted ways in February 2023

Grande and Gomez separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system. The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, they had only to wait the required six months before a judge’s order could take effect.

 

Under the agreement, Grande will make a onetime payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees. Like the vast majority of California divorces, Grande’s petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez’s relationship timeline 

The couple began dating in January 2020, and quarantined together during the pandemic. They appeared together in the video for the Justin Bieber charity single Stuck With U in May of that year, and announced their engagement in December. Grande and Gomez were married in a tiny private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021.

 

Grande, the Florida-born singer and actor, released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8. She is playing the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo ‘s Elphaba in the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical Wicked, scheduled for release in November.

(with inputs from AP)

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Clashes Erupt Between TMC and BJP Supporters in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar

a few seconds ago
Sumit Nagal

Nagal fails to qualify

3 minutes ago
San Thome Church, Chennai

Indian Churches To Visit

4 minutes ago
Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM)

Juvenile Dermatomyositis

5 minutes ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

5 minutes ago
US Biden Supreme Court Migrant

US SC on Texas law

5 minutes ago
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive'

EC Declares

7 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reached quarter finals of All England Championship

Lakshya jumps five places

7 minutes ago
Brothers from UP's Ambedkar Nagar Tried To Convert WagonR into a helicopter

Brothers From UP

8 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
The Debate

Donor Bonds

10 minutes ago
Korean Skincare Tips

Korean Skincare Tips

13 minutes ago
trump Biden primary ohio arizona florida

Polls in Ohio, Arizona

14 minutes ago
2 States

Films Turning 10 In 2024

15 minutes ago
Six Best Zodiac Signs Known For Their Parenting Prowess

Zodiac Signs As Parents

16 minutes ago
Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

Brown Eggs Vs White Eggs

18 minutes ago
sita soren

Sita Soren joins BJP

18 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's jersey for IPL 2024

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav posts a cryptic story ahead of the start of IPL 2024

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo