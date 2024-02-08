Advertisement

Ariana Grande can finally breathe a sigh of relief as her relentless stalker, Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, has been convicted in California. He was responsible for a terrifying string of incidents including 92 break-ins and menacing threats.

What do we know about the case?

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, the man who brazenly invaded Ariana Grande's home 92 times and issued threats to "kill" her, has been charged with stalking, residential burglary, and making criminal threats. According to TMZ, Brown is facing three years and eight months in state prison. The official sentencing is scheduled for May, with the additional imposition of a 10-year restraining order.

(File photo of Ariana Grande | Image: Ariana Grande/instagram)

Grande has been enduring the distressing situation since 2021, with Brown's audacious break-ins occurring between February and September of that year. The situation escalated in June 2022 when he forcefully broke in by tampering with security systems, even brandishing a knife on one occasion.

When Ariana Grande's stalker was engaged in a physical brawl with the singer's security

The disturbing episodes reached a boiling point when Brown engaged in a physical brawl with Ariana's security personnel, threatening to 'kill' them and the singer. Yelling menacing threats like, 'I'll f***ing kill you and her!' led to his arrest. The singer promptly secured a five-year restraining order against Brown, expressing genuine fear for her safety and that of her family.

In a letter addressed to the court, Ariana Grande voiced her deep concerns about the ongoing threat Brown posed. She highlighted the six months of regular intrusions into her home, expressing genuine fear for her safety and the safety of her family. The singer's plea emphasised the need for a restraining order to prevent further harm, both physically and emotionally. The upcoming sentencing in May will determine the length of his prison term, coupled with the imposition of a substantial restraining order.