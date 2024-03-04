Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was a three-day start-studded affair. The festivities began on March 1 and concluded on March 3. Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrtaions culminated with a musical night featuring some of the iconic Indian singers including Lucky Ali, Sukhwinder, Neeti Mohan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others.

Singers steal the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

The third and final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities was marked by performances by iconic Indian singers. Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, and others took the center stage to entertain the guests at the grand event.

In the grand finale of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Ambanis treated the guests with a musical night featuring renowned singers. In the videos from the event, Lucky Ali was seen singing the soulful rendition of O Sanam dressed in a traditional attire.

On the other hand, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh collaborated on the stage and sang a rendition of Mere Dholna. The two engaged in a jugalbandi on the stage, leaving the audiences spellbound. Meanwhile, Sukwinder and Neeti Mohan performed together at the event and left the guests wanting for more. Not just them, but Udit Narayan also performed on his iconic songs at the grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

All about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others were in attendance at the event.

