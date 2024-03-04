English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Arijit, Shreya, Sukhwinder, Lucky Ali Leave Guests At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash Spellbound

The third and final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities was marked by performances by iconic Indian singers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Singers In Jamnagar
Singers In Jamnagar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was a three-day start-studded affair. The festivities began on March 1 and concluded on March 3. Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrtaions culminated with a musical night featuring some of the iconic Indian singers including Lucky Ali, Sukhwinder, Neeti Mohan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others.

Singers steal the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

The third and final day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities was marked by performances by iconic Indian singers. Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, and others took the center stage to entertain the guests at the grand event.

In the grand finale of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Ambanis treated the guests with a musical night featuring renowned singers. In the videos from the event, Lucky Ali was seen singing the soulful rendition of O Sanam dressed in a traditional attire.

On the other hand, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh collaborated on the stage and sang a rendition of Mere Dholna. The two engaged in a jugalbandi on the stage, leaving the audiences spellbound. Meanwhile, Sukwinder and Neeti Mohan performed together at the event and left the guests wanting for more. Not just them, but Udit Narayan also performed on his iconic songs at the grand Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash.

Advertisement

All about Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others were in attendance at the event.
 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News21 minutes ago

  3. Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court

    Videos22 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Witness India’s Historic Nuclear Milestone at Kalpakkam

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62,000cr Telangana

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo