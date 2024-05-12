Advertisement

Mother's Day is not the same for everyone. On the occasion of this special day, Arjun Kapoor dropped a heartfelt video remembering his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. Sharing the video, the actor urged his fans to not take their parents for granted.

Arjun Kapoor remembers his mother

Remembering his mother's presence on the occasion of Mother's Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a video and extended wishes to every mother out there. In the video, Arjun said, "Hi, guys. It's Mother's Day. I don't know why I am posting this video. Just woke up and while I was showering, I felt the need to just say something to everybody out there who got their moms by their side, who's got moms in their lives even though they're not around them just make sure you send them love, give them love, remind them how much they mean to you, how much they define you."

He further said, "Hum inn cheezo ko for granted lete hai (we take these things for granted). My sister is not here, she is travelling, she's away on holiday and I guess I was sitting alone at home, so I felt the need to put this message out to the world. Don't take them for granted. Our parents, Mothers, humara bahut khayal rakhte hai (our parents take care of us). We should give them our love, respect and care for them as much as we can."

He concluded, "So, here's wishing every mother Happy Mother's Day, every parent who is having to be there, perhaps sometimes to be a mother, every brother or sister who is having to be a mother - happy Mother's Day. It's tough. Days like this are tough. They deserve to be there, but they can be tough sometimes. For anybody who is going through what I'm going through, lots of love and for anybody else who's taking things for granted, don't. Maa ko pyaar do. Maa ne apke liye bahut kasht uthaye."

What happened to Arjun's mother?

Arjun Kapoor lost his mother, Mona, around 12 years ago on March 25. The actor was going to make his Bollywood debut the same year. Mona died in 2012. Meanwhile, Arjun is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Singham Again.