Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger Detained At Munich Airport For Wearing Unregistered Luxury Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger ended up being detained at the Munich airport upon his arrival to Germany after he failed to declare an expensive watch as his.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger
A file photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger | Image:X
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently held at the Munich airport after he failed to declare an expensive watch as his. The incident took place on Wednesday. The veteran actor was detained in the customs area on Wednesday afternoon after he landed from the United States.

Arnold Schwarzenegger detained at airport

Arnold Schwarzenegger couldn't believe that he ended up being detained at Munich airport upon his arrival to Germany. He had been held for three hours after failing to declare his luxury watch, and he was left baffled by the debacle.

A file photo of Arnold | Image: Instagram

 

"This is the problem that Germany is suffering from," the 76-year-old told German newspaper Bild.

"You can no longer see the forest for the trees."

The actor, who travelled from the US, was detained on January 17, after trying to take an "unregistered" watch from Swiss luxury brand Audemars Piguet through customs.

A file photo of Arnold | Image: Instagram

 

What happened after Arnold Schwarzenegger got detained?

According to reports, Arnold Schwarzenegger would auction the timepiece during a fundraising dinner at his World Climate Summit in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Thursday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Of the ordeal, Thomas Meister, a Munich Customs press officer, told CNN: "He did not declare a product. A product that was imported from non-EU countries in order to remain in the EU." Thomas added: "And this process applies to everyone."

A file photo of Arnold | Image: Instagram

 

While he was unpleased by the detention, Arnold reportedly managed to be cooperative. "He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie," a source said.

The source went on to note that Arnold agreed to pre-pay potential taxes on the item, but the officers reportedly failed to use a credit card machine for an hour. Thus, they brought the actor to a bank and asked him to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Unfortunately, the ATM they brought Arnold to had a limit too low and the bank was closed. When he came back, a new officer brought a new credit card machine that worked.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

