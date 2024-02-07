Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 08:56 IST

Arshad Warsi Looks Back At His 'Difficult' Childhood, Reflects On Loss Of Parents

Arshad Warsi recalled the constant relocation of the house during his childhood days and the adversity of losing his parents at a young age.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arshad Warsi
A file photo of Arshad Warsi | Image:Instagram
Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in the second season of the web series Asur, recently talked about his “difficult childhood.” The actor reminisced about the constant relocation of house during his childhood days, and the adversity of losing his parents at a young age, saying it wasn't an easy life for him.

Arshad Warsi opens up about his tumultuous childhood 

Arshad, who is currently seen as the judge on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, was born in Mumbai, to musician Ahmed Ali Khan. He did his schooling at a boarding school in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was orphaned at a very young age and struggled for a living in Mumbai during his early days.

Arshad Warsi

 

Recalling his journey, Arshad said: “Our situation was quite strange. There was a phase when I used to go to boarding school, and when I returned, we would shift from that house. I was very young, around 10-12 years old. I didn't know what was happening.” The actor got emotional after seeing the performance of wrestler Sangeeta Phogat on the song Jo Bheji Thi Duaa

Arshad Warsi gets emotional talking about his parents’ death 

“We were always told stories that there was some renovation going on there, and we would stay here for a few days, then go back. I would go back and forth, and each time the house would get smaller. It was basically a cycle of difficulties that didn't seem to end. Then, my parents passed away when I was very young, around 16-17 years old,” said the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S famed actor.

Arshad Warsi

 

Arshad added, “I brought myself up, connecting the dots and fighting my way through life. It wasn't an easy life. And you know what, I look at life from a different perspective. If my life had been easy, I wouldn't have enjoyed it.”

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 21st, 2024 at 08:56 IST

