Updated March 25th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Arun Govil To Contest Lok Sabha 2024 Elections From Meerut, Expresses Gratitude

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, who were named as part of the list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP, expressed their happiness.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arun Govil
Arun Govil | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Arun Govil, who was named as part of the list of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on Sunday, expressed happiness and gratitude to the political party for nominating him for the upcoming elections. The BJP, on Sunday, named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. For the unversed, Govil has been fielded by the party from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Arun Govil expresses gratitude

Arun Govil took to his social media handle X to express gratitude towards BJP and the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) for giving him the opportunity. "Heartfelt gratitude to Shri Narendra Modi ji and the selection committee who have given me such a big responsibility by making me the MP candidate of Meerut. I will make every effort to fully live up to the trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the expectations of the public… Jai Shri Ram,"  Arun Govil wrote on X.

Kangana Ranaut on being fielded for LS polls

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was named as one of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on Sunday, said she is elated to officially join the political party and is looking forward to being a reliable public servant. The news of Ranaut taking the political plunge comes months after she hinted at entering electoral politics when she offered prayers at Gujarat’s Dwarkadhish temple in November 2023.

Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram

 

In an Instagram post, Ranaut — who has been a vocal supporter of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi — said she is honoured to join the BJP. “My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency).”

"I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy ‘karyakarta’ and a reliable public servant. Thanks," the 37-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Stories. In 2022, Ranaut said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

