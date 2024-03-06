×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

Asim Riaz Talks About Having 'No Partner' In New Post Months After Break Up With Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz recently took to Twitter and talked about having no partner which appears as a cryptic post relating to his break up with Himanshi Khurana.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz
Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz | Image:X
Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, once touted as the epitome of romance on television, recently made headlines following their breakup announcement in 2023. The couple, who entertained audiences with their chemistry during the reality show, parted ways due to religious disparities.

What more do we know about Asim and Himanshi?

Their love story began within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, where they found solace in each other's company amidst the chaos. Despite not knowing each other before the show, their shared ideologies and mutual support created a strong bond between them. Post-Bigg Boss, their relationship flourished, leading to numerous collaborations in the entertainment industry.

What has Asim said in a recent post?

However, their journey took an unexpected turn when they decided to call it quits, leaving fans disheartened. Asim's recent social media activity hints at the lingering aftermath of their breakup. In a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed feelings of solitude and hinted at the absence of friends, family, and a partner in his life. Asim tweeted, “Some roads you have to take alone! no family, no friends, no partner Just you and God!”

This note comes months after Asim's public acknowledgement of their split. On December 7, 2023, he took to social media to confirm the end of their relationship, citing religious differences as the primary reason. Despite the heartache, Asim addressed their mutual respect and maturity in arriving at this decision.

He tweeted, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy."

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:29 IST

