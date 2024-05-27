Advertisement

The 77th Cannes Film Festival concluded with India making a significant mark both in the awards arena and on the red carpet. Renowned award-winning designer Sanjukta Dutta made her debut on the Cannes red carpet, presenting her unique Mekhela Chador garments. Supermodels Mirka Oktavia Hendro and Valeriya Hjertenaes joined Dutta, showcasing her distinctive creations.

A historic moment for Indian fashion

Sanjukta Dutta's debut on the Cannes red carpet is a monumental achievement, marking the first time she personally graced the prestigious event. Her Mekhela Chador creations blend traditional Assamese silk with diverse cultural motifs, reflecting rich Indian heritage.

Sanjukta Dutta at Cannes | Image: X

Sanjukta Dutta’s red carpet presentation featured two standout designs. One creation was a powder blue gown with a bodycon silhouette, adorned with ruffled flowers in shades of white, blue, and yellow. It featured a beautiful 3-D sheer back with small floral embellishments. Another design showcased dark blue hues with a simple flare, a golden print around the bottom, and a 3-D floral cutout attached at the back.

Sanjukta Dutta's design at Cannes | Image: X

“My vision for this collection was to weave the rich tapestry of Indian heritage with the contemporary elegance of global fashion,” Dutta explained at the event. “Each piece tells a story, celebrating the vibrant culture and craftsmanship of India while embracing the chic, avant-garde spirit of international fashion.” She the responsibility and pressure of presenting her work on such a prestigious platform, driving her to push creative boundaries and authentically represent Indian craftsmanship.

Sanjukta Dutta's design at Cannes | Image: X

Sanjukta Dutta's global recognition and influence

Sanjukta Dutta's designs have previously been featured at prestigious fashion events worldwide, including Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks. She is a regular at Lakme Fashion Week, where Bollywood celebrities often serve as showstoppers. Her clientele includes Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Neena Gupta, Nora Fatehi, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manisha Koirala, Mrunal Thakur, Raima Sen, and Shamita Shetty.