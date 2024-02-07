Advertisement

South director Atlee has always won the hearts of his fans with his films. Even before his Bollywood debut, Today the Blockbuster director is celebrating the first birthday of his son Meer with his wife in Disneyland. The filmmaker has shared a series of sweet pictures of him spending quality time with his family.

The filmmaker made a special post on his son's first birthday and captioned it, "Happy birthday to our little one and a new god sent friend, cant beleive ur already 1. Thank you god & love u so much for this beautiful little gift. Our little bundle of joy is turning one today. Happy happy birthday our dear little MEER. God bless , mumma and papa loves you to the maximum forever and ever. May god bless you with loads and loads of smiles and happiness. Love u soooo much our dear little angel #meerturns1 #happybdaymeer".

Tying the knot back in 2014, Atlee and Priya have been a power couple to watch. Their journey took a delightful turn with the arrival of Meer on January 31, 2023. Sharing their life’s special moments with fans, the couple has been an open book. Recall the heartwarming family picture Priya shared on Atlee’s birthday on September 21, 2023, featuring their bundle of joy, which radiated love and gratitude.

A glimpse at Atlee's journey by far and what's next

Atlee made his directorial debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Raja Rani, starring Arya and Nayanthara. The filmmaker then made three action films with Vijay, that turned out to be blockbusters: Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), and Bigil (2019). His latest directorial, action thriller Jawan, marked his Bollywood debut as the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.