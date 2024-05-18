Advertisement

Is Avril Lavigne alive? This is a question that has plagued the minds of many American Pop lovers, who have grown up in the 2000s. For those not in touch with the dark side of the internet, a long standing conspiracy theory surrounds the still very alive Avril Lavigne, as per which the singer died post the release of her 2002 album Let Go, eventually being replaced with a lookalike like Melissa. Avril recently addresses the conspiracy theory.

Avril Lavigne addresses the conspiracy theory of her alleged death



Avril Lavigne recently marked her presence on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she once again, directly addressed the absurd conspiracy surrounding her. She said, "I mean, it's just funny to me. Like, on one end, everyone's like, 'Oh my God, you look the exact same, you haven't aged a day' Other people are like, 'There's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me.' "

While Avril herself did not find the endless speculations "negative or creepy" as such, host Alex Cooper did not agree. She said, "Avril, this conspiracy theory about you is a little creepy, come on." To this, the singer responded, "I don't know, it could be worse. Obviously I am me. It's so dumb."

Avril Lavigne had other issues to tend to



Avril's blasé attitude to the rumours stand explained by other concerns the singer has spent time tending to. For the unversed, she was diagnosed with a bout of Lyme disease back in 2015. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, "It was that bad that night, and I was like, 'I don't think I'm going to make it.' I think I was about to die because I had this weird feeling of, 'Whoa. I feel like I'm on a cliff and I'm about to fall, and it's dark."

As a matter of fact, surviving the night is what eventually inspired her 2019 album, Head Above Water. She added, "Coming out of it I felt like I was underwater drowning, coming up for air. That's when I literally said, 'God, help me keep my head above water,' I wasn't even thinking about music - it just happened."