Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Ayesha Khan Opens Up About Her Casting Couch, Eve Teasing Experiences: My Hands Were Shivering

Ayesha Khan has been slowly building her body of work. The actress last starred in Om Bheem Bush, following which, she is set to feature in two dance numbers.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayesha Khan
Ayesha Khan | Image:ayeshaakhan_official/Instagram
After Om Bheem Bush, which released back in 2022, Ayesha Khan is set to make her way back to the silver screen. The model and actress has two dance numbers up for release - one in Vishwak Sen's Gangs of Godavari and the other in Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar. Ayesha recently addressed the rampant issues of casting couch and eve teasing.

Ayesha Khan shares her casting couch experience


Ayesha Khan recently appeared for an interview with Hauterrfly. The freewheeling conversation led the actress to open up about a casting couch experience. She also detailed how this was not the only time there has been an attempt to photograph an aspiring actress indecently, in the garb of auditioning her for work.

She said, "They got me few options of clothes to wear and I was very excited. They got a netted black top, which I had to wear and click pictures. I thought ok I will wear an inner and do this. Then the man was like, ‘No we wanted this to be seductive, sensual so don’t wear anything under.’ The top had nets so I obviously asked how, and why and they were like, ‘No no, the picture frame will be above your chest.’ But I told him that how does it make sense because he would still be sitting in front of me...He told me, ‘Arey nahi aisa he hota hai, sab aise he karte hai.’ What I hate in situations like these is that these men then suddenly drop big names,’ ‘How do you think these people got films and are so successful today?’ I don’t ever want to put myself in an uncomfortable position just to get a certain sort of work. I have a strong boundary that I don’t cross..."

Harassment is not just limited to the professional sphere, shares Ayesha Khan


While casting couch may be an industry-specific problem, eve teasing is not. The interview also saw Ayesha Khan open up about an incident wherein she felt cornered by men. She also recounted how though it took extreme courage on her part, she did manage to speak out for herself. 


She said, "I was at Juhu beach after a stressed day. Then a man came next to me, then another and later I was surrounded by 3-4 men, and I felt I was unsafe. After a point I felt I should just leave. They also pretend to be on call and talk like, ‘The way she was looking that day, what she was wearing…’ I then confronted him in a loud voice so that people around hear and asked what was he saying, who was he talking about, and the man nonchalantly replied, ‘Am I saying anything to you? I am just talking on call.’ I said yes of course and left from there. My hands were shivering while saying this. A woman knows your intent simply by one touch or even a gaze". 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

