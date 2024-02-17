Advertisement

With her roles in well-known films like Wanted, Dil Maange More, and Taarzan: The Wonder Car, among others, Ayesha Takia left a lasting impression on millions of people. But eventually, she chose to give up the glamorous lifestyle and live a more lowkey life with her family. However, internet users frequently criticize the actress' appearance when she makes infrequent public appearances. They never pass up the opportunity to contrast Ayesha's appearance before and after having plastic surgery. The actress seemed to be taking a subtle dig at the haters with her recent Instagram post.

Ayesha Takia responds to plastic surgery rumours

Even though getting surgery is fairly common in the entertainment industry, there are reports that Ayesha underwent certain cosmetic procedures like Botox, lip fillers, and puffy cheeks. But in the process, her appearance had transformed. Her recent public appearance prompted comparisons of her pre- and post-surgery appearances. Ayesha took to her Instagram handle to discreetly respond to the same in response. She posted a happy photo of herself with the words "Love and peace" written over it, followed by emojis for a heart and a victory finger.

Additionally, she shared a cryptic Instagram story addressing the negativity, which read, "You can't control how people receive your energy. Just continue doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

Advertisement

Ayesha Takia’s rare public appearance

The Wanted actress was last seen on the big screen in Mod (2011), directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. She then transitioned to TV and hosted the reality TV show Sur Kshetra. On Friday, she was spotted after a long time, looking as radiant as ever. However, her latest pictures will certainly make you look twice.

Her airport look comprised of a navy blue kameez with embroidery all over and a salwar of similar colour. She gracefully posed for the paparazzi at the airport. She opted for dewy makeup and completed her look with a mid-parted hairdo and a silver handbag. Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions comparing her pre and post-surgery looks.