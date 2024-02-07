Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

Ayo Edebiri Owns Up To Mean Comments About Jennifer Lopez in SNL Sketch

Ayo Edebiri acknowledged her mistake and talked about being more ‘thoughtful’ about what she posts online in the future.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez
Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Golden Globe-winning actress Ayo Edebiri, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, acknowledged jokes she made in the past about actress-singer Jennifer Lopez. JLo served as the episode’s musical guest, reports Variety. Edebiri acknowledged her mistake and talked about being more ‘thoughtful’ about what she posts online in the future. 

Ayo Edebiri admits to making mean comments about Jennifer Lopez

In a game show sketch where Kenan Thompson forced contestants to reckon with their rude social media presences, Edebiri nodded at the recently resurfaced comments, saying: “Okay. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more about what we post online.”

What did Ayo Edebiri say about Jennifer Lopez? 

Edebiri was featured in a 2020 episode of ‘Scam Goddess’, in which host Laci Mosley said that JLo’s “whole career is one long scam” and that the singer is unaware of people’s critiques of her.

Edebiri replied: “Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.” She added: “Like, ‘JLo busy’. Doing what? Not singing, obviously.” 

In the latest SNL episode, Lopez did not appear in any sketches during the episode but did stand alongside Edebiri in a promo released ahead of the episode. “I love your show,” Lopez gushes, and Edebiri responds, “I love your everything.”

(with inputs from IANS)

