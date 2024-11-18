Published 22:58 IST, November 18th 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana Pauses His Concert To School Fan Who Threw Dollar Bills On Stage | Watch
A video of Ayushmann Khurrana pausing his performing his concert in New York in between to advise a fan has now gone viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
file photo | Image: ayushmannk/Instagram
