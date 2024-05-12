Advertisement

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post for his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Sharing the post, he said that without her, there would have been no Khan family. For the unversed, Babil is Irrfan Khan's son.

Babil Khan pens note for mother Sutapa

Babil posted two photos of his mother Sutapa with father Irrfan and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn’t for Sutapa Sikdar. Everyday is Mother’s Day." In one of the photos, Sutapa and Irrfan can be seen enjoying the picturesque scene against the backdrop of a serene water body under a clear sky. Meanwhile, the other photo featured a candid moment between the couple.

Soon after Babil made the post, a fan took to the comments and wrote, "A young, charming and well mannered man raised by a strong woman ❤️❤️." Meanwhile, another comment read, "I have never seen a guy so expressive with his emotions and words.. and so sensitive.. ❤️"

Sutapa Sikdar asks for a special gift from Babil

Sutapa Sikdar took advantage of the special occasion and asked Babil to promise her that he won't change a thing about himself. She wrote in the comments section. "And we won’t change 😂 because of anyone😂😂 . I take this special day’s advantage to promise me you won’t ever change!! Be the man you are who has recognised the yin and yang and has a perfect balance of both. That you won’t change to what is happening in the society, a slow poisoning to propagate a complete wrong definition how a ‘ MAN ‘should behave!!dress!! Speak!!"

