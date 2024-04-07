Advertisement

Akshay Kumar will next be seen, leading Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in tow with Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha. In the runup to the film's release, the actor recently revisited his past relationships. Avoiding going into details, the actor directly breached the topic of his breakups.

Akshay Kumar reveals how he dealt with his past breakups



Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The two share son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The actor recently made an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, where he detailed how he dealt with the "2-3" breakups he had, prior to finding his wife, Twinkle - food and workouts made up his mantra to deal with heartbreak.

He said, "(Whenever I had a breakup, I had 2-3 of them), I used to exercise more. Channelise it. Because there was so much of anger, so you have to channelise it. I get into working out more. Khana bhi daba ke khana that (I would eat a lot). I think that is a way a martial artist would deal with a break-up. I believe that is the only way we understand it (heartbreak)."

Raveena Tandon addresses her past equation with Akshay Kumar



For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were said to be romantically involved during the 90s. The two were also reportedly engaged for a brief while, before calling the impending marriage off. The actress, in an interview with ANI, had opened up about how both she and him have seamlessly moved on from the experience, and as a matter of fact, share a rather cordial equation socially.

She said, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal".