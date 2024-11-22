sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 23:16 IST, November 22nd 2024

Badshah Backs Diljit Dosanjh Amid Alcohol Songs Controversy, Says 'He Is Totally Right...'

Badshah said he agrees with Diljit's recent comments that he will stop singing alcohol-themed songs the day liquor shops are closed across the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Badshah backs Diljit Dosanjh amid alcohol controversy
Badshah backs Diljit Dosanjh amid alcohol controversy | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:16 IST, November 22nd 2024