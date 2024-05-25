Advertisement

Badshah publicly ended his long-running feud with contemporary Honey Singh at a concert in Dehradun. The 38-year-old rapper on Friday took a pause during his performance at GraFest 2024 in Dehradun and said he is ready to move on.

Badshah buries more than decade-long feud with Honey Singh

Taking to the stage at the concert, Badshah said, “There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind- and that's Honey Singh.”

"I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realised when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the'. Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he added.

Earlier, Badshah also faced criticism for allegedly making a subtle jab at Honey Singh in the phrase "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha" in his 2023 song Gone Girl. Due to mental health problems, Honey Singh disappeared from the music scene for several years. In 2022, he made a comeback to the music business and revealed his album, “Honey 3.0.”

Badshah-Honey Singh feud

Badshah and Singh are considered among the top rappers in the country and have a massive fan following. The two artists started out together as part of the rap band Mafia Mundeer, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many hit tracks such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri and Delhi Ke Deewane. After a public tiff, the duo went separate ways and regularly took potshots at each other on social media.