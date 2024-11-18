Published 22:56 IST, November 18th 2024
Badshah, Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Fuel Dating Rumours As Video From Concert goes Viral
Badshah and Hania Aamir's dating rumours have surfaced once again as the duo were seen sharing a warm hug. The pictures have now gone viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Hania Aamir-Badshah | Image: Instagram
