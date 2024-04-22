Advertisement

Rapper-singer Badshah recently travelled to the UAE and met with popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Best known for her show Mere Humsafar, the actor shared a series of photos and videos from their meeting. The photos are now doing rounds on social media, as the artists are rumoured to be dating.

Badshah’s private concert for Hania Aamir

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is known for Mere Humsafar, had a gala time with her friend, the Indian rapper Badshah in Dubai. On April 21, The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from their meet-up in the Middle Eastern city of the UAE. The first picture featured Hania and Badshah in it whereas the second picture was of a food spread.

Lastly, there was a video, which showed Hania enjoying a drink as she posed for the camera. She wrote in the caption, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh." In another video posted by the actress, the two can be seen jamming over one of Badshah's songs as they frequently burst into laughter as neither of them was able to remember the lyrics to the track. Hania shared that she would attend Badshah's concert in Dubai. She wrote in the caption, "Concert time." Badshah took to the comments section, and wrote, “What should be described about this music festival and acting.”

What sparked the dating rumours between Hania Aamir and Badshah?

Last year in November, Badshah and Hania Aamir were spotted shopping and on a coffee outing after which fans sensed something brewing up between the two. The rapper was linked with actress Mrunal Thakur at the time. However, neither of them have responded to these rumours.

The photos were shared by Hania herself. In the carousel post, Hania and Badshah can be seen drinking coffee together. The actress wrote in the caption, "Children went shopping." Badshah donned a green coloured t-shirt, while Hania kept the look chic in a blue tank top. Badshah too dropped a comment on the post.



