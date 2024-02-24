Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to be a star-studded event. The pre-wedding functions will begin from March 1 and will be organised Jamnagar, Gujarat. Famous personalities from India and abroad are expected to turn the Ambanis wedding into a starry affair like no other.

Beyonce's look for her India gig | Image: Beyonce/Instagram

When Beyonce attended Ambanis pre-wedding function

It is interesting to note that last time Ambanis hosted an event, Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland attended in India. They arrived in Mumbai to participate in the NMACC opening gala. Prior to that, pop sensation and Grammy winner Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash in 2018. It was like a mini concert of sorts.

Beyonce performed at Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations in December 2018. She took to the stage for perform a number of her hit tracks including Run The World (Girls) and Crazy In Love. She was joined by her crew of back-up dancers, musicians and full stage production, including lights and other effects. Some even compared it with a mini tour concert.

Advertisement

Beyonce's look for her India gig | Image: Beyonce/Instagram

The set list included 10 songs -- .Déjà Vu, Green Light, Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Formation, XO, Perfect, Drunk In Love, Naughty Girl and Single Ladies.

Celebs expected to attend Anant Ambani's wedding

The guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is like no other. Popular Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will be participating in the celebration with their respective families. Akshay Kumar will also be attending the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Among others, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will also be attending functions. Chunky Panday, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will also be travelling with their respective families for the functions. Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the pre-wedding festivities with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji are also reportedly to be attending the star-studded wedding functions.