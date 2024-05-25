Advertisement

Speculations around Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce have recently garnered widespread attention. Although the couple has not made any official announcements regarding their split, Ben Affleck's appearance without his wedding ring has intensified rumours regarding the state of their relationship. New photographs obtained by Page Six show Ben Affleck without his wedding ring while picking up his son from school.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed for a divorce?

This sighting occurs amid rumours of a possible divorce, prompting fans to question the state of his marriage with Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, also known as Bennifer, have a well-documented history. After their breakup in 2004, they rekindled their romance and married back in July 2022.

ben affleck’s son taking pictures of the paparazzi filming them is the funniest thing i have ever seen pic.twitter.com/2UFeYIfaOc — nick (@lovechazelle)

However, recent reports suggest their relationship has encountered some difficulties. In Touch Weekly recently claimed that Ben Affleck had moved out of their shared home. An insider reportedly told the outlet, "The writing is on the wall — it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce — and for once, Ben’s not to blame!" Despite these strong assertions, the specific reasons for their alleged split have not been disclosed.

Ben Affleck | Image: @BenniferUpdates/X

Jennifer Lopez shuts down reporter asking about divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Atlas co-star Simu Liu shut down a reporter at a press event for the film in Mexico City after he asked the actor whether rumours about her divorce with Ben Affleck were true.

Advertisement

There have been reports that the actors, who rekindled their romance in 2021 after 20 years, are facing marital troubles. The reports come at a time when Lopez is busy promoting Atlas, which she has also produced. "OK, we're not doing that," Liu immediately told the reporter when he posed the question during the press tour.

Lopez looked at the reporter and said, "You know better than that". Affleck and Lopez met in 2002 but eventually split in 2004. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner while Lopez married Marc Anthony.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)