Kanchan Mullick is now a married man. The veteran Bengali actor, also a noted politician in the state of West Bengal, tied the knot for the third time with fellow actress Sreemoyee Chattoraj. Chattoraj, twenty years his junior, shared a series of pictures from the ceremony, also penning a lengthy note on her "special someone".

Kanchan Mullick weds Sreemoyee Chattoraj



Sreemoyee Chattoraj took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her marriage registry with Kanchan Mullick. The actress shared pictures from their ceremony where the two can be seen dressed in red as they partake in their nuptials. Some of the photos also show Mullick proposing to Chattoraj with a bouquet of flowers.

Along side the moments from the wedding, was a note penned by Chattoraj, elaborating on how special Mullick is to her. The note read, "Only once in a lifetime u meet that special someone who can melt your heart, make you feel butterflies in ur stomach and make u feel weak in ur knees.It is very rare to cross your path with that special someone who comes along and turns ur life upside down with his love & affection.It is magical to find someone who comes along warms ur soul by lighting an eternal fire.So when u find this special someone who loves you with every bit of his heart & soul, embrace him,cherish him, treasure him & give him all the love u have in ur heart ,You are mine my love Mr. Mullick."

This is Kanchan Mullick's third wedding



Prior to his wedding to Sreemoyee, Kanchan Mullick was married to actress Pinky Banerjee. Their divorce was finalised as recently as January 10. Mullick has largely maintained his silence on the messy divorce only addressing it in a simple statement to Anandabazar, which read, “The news is true. I don't want to say more.”

Mullick and Banerjee's minor son will be living with the mother.