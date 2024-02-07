Bhagban Actor Nasirr Khan Requests Work From Casting Directors, Says 'Can't Give Auditions Anymore'

Advertisement

Actor Nasirr Khan, best known for his work in 2003 Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban, recently took to his social media handle to share an important update regarding his acting career. In the video, Khan has shared that he will no longer be auditioning for roles in films.

Nasirr Khan says he will no longer be auditioning for roles in film



Nasirr Khan recently took to his Instagram handle to share video of himself sharing an important career update. The actor has declared that he will no longer be giving auditions for roles in films. The video carried mentions of his age and height as well along side a request to casting directors to reach out to him directly with roles.

Not many know that Nasirr Khan had for a while, made a career switch, having worked in a US-based technology company. Besides Baghban, Nasirr has a few other notable film titles in which he has held roles. These films include the Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur starrer The Lunchbox in which he played the role of Ila's father and the Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar starrer Wazir in which he essayed the role of Nassir Qazi. As per IMDb, Nasirr Khan worked in the makeup department for 1999 Sooraj Barjatya hit, Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Nasirr Khan is not the first to make use of social media to put out a request for work



Prior to Nasirr Khan, actress Neena Gupta made headlines as she took to her social media handles to put out an earnest request to be offered quality content as she was more than willing to work. Back in 2017, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture of herself, with the simple caption, “I live in mubai and working am a good actor looking fr good parts to play”

Daughter and designer, Masaba Gupta, reshared the post to her own Instagram handle with a detailed note on her mother's journey and hunger to keep doing good work. Since the post, Neena Gupta has featured in twenty films and five web series, proving the efficacy of social media.