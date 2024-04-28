Advertisement

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey aka Annapurna reportedly died by suicide. On April 27, the actress was found dead in her apartment under mysterious circumstances. The incident took place in the Bhagalpur Jogsar police station area of Bihar.

As per media reports, cops received the information about Amrita Pandey's death and took possession of her mortal remains after reaching the spot. An investigation into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, Amrita's last WhatsApp status went viral on social media soon after the news of her demise broke. The status read (which translates to), "Her life is on two boats, we made her path easier by sinking our boat."

Was Amrita Pandey battling mental health issues?

As per media reports, Amrita Pandey was suffering from depression and was also worried about her work. The actress was reportedly undergoing treatment and was upset about not getting much work offers. She was married to one Chandramani Jhangad of Bilaspur. The couple tied the knot in 2022. Chandramani is reportedly is an animation engineer. Meanwhile, Amrita had worked in some Hindi films, web series and TV shows. She also featured in the web series titled Pratishodh.

On the other hand, it has been reported that Jogsar Police was informed that a woman had died by suicide in the Divyadharma Apartment located at Adampur Ship Ghat. Reportedly, Amrita's mortal remains was discovered by her sister who went into her room around 3.30 PM. She saw the actress hanging from the noose. Amrita was immediately rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.