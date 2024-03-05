English
Updated March 5th, 2024

Bill Gates Shares Incredible Experience Of Attending 1st Indian Wedding, Congratulates Anant-Radhika

Bill Gates attended the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and shared his incredible experience.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bill Gates
Bill Gates | Image:Instagram
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Bill Gates attended the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Bill Gates was in attendance at the three-day gala and had a great experience. After returning home from Jamnagar, Bill Gates took to his social media handle to talk about his incredible experience at Ambanis bash.

Bill Gates pens note after attending Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Bill Gates took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible. Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends." In the photo, Bill Gates can be seen posing with his former wife Melinda French Gates, Rohini Nilekani and others. Soon after Bill Gates made the post, the photo went viral on social media. 

Bill Gates posts photo from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash | Image: Instagram

 

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began on Friday in Jamnagar. Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant. 

About Anant and Radhika's grand pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were a star-studded affair filled with memorable moments. The three-day event featured performances by well-known artists with a touch of glitz and glamour. The grand Ambani bash in Jamnagar generated several viral moments. From Mark Zuckerberg playing with animals in Vantara to Diljit Dosanjh studying Hindi. The three-day celebration was nothing short of unforgettable for the A-listers from all walks of life. Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others were in attendance at the event.
 

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

