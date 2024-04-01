Advertisement

Billie Eilish recently came under fire from Taylor Swift’s fan base after the singer criticised the abundance of album variations in the music business. Eilish had voiced her disappointment with the widespread practice of musicians releasing their vinyl albums in several editions with different packaging, regardless of its negative effects on the environment.

Fans took it as a shade towards Swift, who is known for releasing several iterations of her albums. Now, the Bad Guy crooner has made her position clear about targeting Swift with her comments.

Billie Eilish issues clarification on album comment

Eilish took to her Instagram handle and clarified that she wasn’t trying to single out Swift with her ‘wasteful packaging’ remark. She made it clear that her concerns are industry-wide and are not personal attacks.

The singer acknowledged that she had contributed to the habit of producing album versions and noted that many other musicians, like herself, use the same marketing tactic. Eilish underlined the significance of sustainability in album production and called for a concerted effort to confront the climate catastrophe.

She wrote, “Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article,” she said. “i wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including ME! which i clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”

What sparked the controversy?

Eilish had said in the Billboard article: “Some of the biggest artists in the world [are] making f—king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favourite artists doing that s–t.”