×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Billie Eilish Pacifies Taylor Swift Fans After Stoking Controversy With Her Comments

Billie Eilish recently criticised the abundance of album variations in the music business, which was taken as a shade towards Taylor Swift by her fans.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taylor Swift and Billie Eillish
Taylor Swift and Billie Eillish | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Billie Eilish recently came under fire from Taylor Swift’s fan base after the singer criticised the abundance of album variations in the music business. Eilish had voiced her disappointment with the widespread practice of musicians releasing their vinyl albums in several editions with different packaging, regardless of its negative effects on the environment. 

Fans took it as a shade towards Swift, who is known for releasing several iterations of her albums. Now, the Bad Guy crooner has made her position clear about targeting Swift with her comments. 

Advertisement

Billie Eilish issues clarification on album comment

Eilish took to her Instagram handle and clarified that she wasn’t trying to single out Swift with her ‘wasteful packaging’ remark. She made it clear that her concerns are industry-wide and are not personal attacks. 

Advertisement
Billie Eilish breaks silence on her Taylor Swift comments

 

The singer acknowledged that she had contributed to the habit of producing album versions and noted that many other musicians, like herself, use the same marketing tactic. Eilish underlined the significance of sustainability in album production and called for a concerted effort to confront the climate catastrophe.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article,” she said. “i wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues. & when it comes to variants, so many artists release them, including ME! which i clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now and it’s about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh.”

Billie Eilish Calls Out “Weirdos” Who Criticize Her Recent Feminine Style | Teen Vogue

 

What sparked the controversy?

Eilish had said in the Billboard article: “Some of the biggest artists in the world [are] making f—king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.

Advertisement

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favourite artists doing that s–t.”

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

a minute ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

3 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

4 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

6 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

8 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

9 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

10 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

11 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

13 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

15 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

15 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

17 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

18 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

19 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

20 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

22 minutes ago
Infosys

Infosys Rs 341 crore tax

23 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Advani wins CCI billiards

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo