sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:59 IST, July 12th 2024

Billionaire Kim Kardashian Travels In Auto Rickshaw With Sis Khloe, Security Meddles With Paparazzi

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were seen travelling in an autorickshaw as they stepped out for sightseeing in Mumbai. The sisters are in town for the Ambani wedding.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Kim and Khloe Kardashian | Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:34 IST, July 12th 2024