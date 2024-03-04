Advertisement

In a delightful surprise for fans, BLACKPINK's Lisa found herself in the company of none other than Taylor Swift during the pop icon's recent concert in Singapore. The K-pop sensation, originally in town to support SHINee’s Minho, redirected her plans to attend Taylor's Era's tour concert which led to an unexpected reunion with the pop icon.

The collab no one expected - Taylor X Lisa

The meeting between Lisa and Taylor backstage at the National Stadium on March 2nd sent fans into a frenzy, with the two posing together for a memorable picture. Earlier in the evening, Lisa was spotted enjoying the concert atmosphere alongside Taylor's close friends and mingling with fellow artists like Sabrina Carpenter.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/AcJ6CyLlzb — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 4, 2024

Social media erupted with excitement as the photo of Lisa and Taylor circulated online, with fans expressing their hopes for a potential collaboration between the two global superstars. Comments flooded in demanding a possibility of witnessing their favourite artists joining forces on a musical project.

One user wrote, “Picture perfect! Please do a collab and it will be a HUGE for sure!”. Another commented, “Beautiful ladies in one frame both are looking like a wawoooo”

The encounter also brought back memories for fans when Taylor Swift supported BLACKPINK during the VMA's, where she was seen dancing to the K-pop group's hit track. As Lisa's unexpected appearance at the concert coincided with Taylor's announcement of new music, the excitement among fans reached new heights.

What more do we know about Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore marked the second day of her Southeast Asian tour and featured a range of highlights for attendees. The Blank Space singer announced the release of her The Tortured Poets Department's latest track, The Black Dog and also performed a medley of Long Story Short from evermore and The Story of Us from Speak Now - Taylor's Version.