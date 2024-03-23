×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Blake Lively, Ivanka Trump, Other Celebs React To Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Friday revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer | Image:AP/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, surprised everyone by revealing she has cancer. After the news of her diagnosis broke on the internet, people from around the glove who mentioned her during her absence are apologising for their assumptions. Hollywood actress Blake Lively apologised for a past joke about the princess on her Instagram story. Other celebrities like Katie Couric, Olivia Munn, and Ivanka Trump have also opened up about Kate's health after her cancer diagnosis.

Blake Lively issues an apology to Kate Middleton

Blake Lively took to her Instagram stories and apologised to Kate Middleton. She wrote, "I'm sure no one cares today, but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

 

Blake Lively's post | Image: Instagram

 

Om March 22, Kate Middleton made an official announcement about her cancer diagnosis via a video. The clip was posted on her and Prince William's social media handle.

Other celebrities react to Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Katie Couric, who was earlier diagnosed with breast cancer, also penned a heartfelt note on her social media handle. She wrote, "Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is being treated with preventative chemotherapy. As someone who has experienced cancer, I was deeply moved by her comments. Sending her and her family healing thoughts."

Olivia Munn, well known for The Predator, was also diagnosed with breast cancer. She reacted to Kate Middleton's news and wrote, "Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and your family. Wishing you all the best."

Ivanka Trump also wrote on her social media handle, "It’s disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed."

Ivanka Trump's post | Image: Instagram

 

What about Kate Middleton's health?

Kate Middleton on Friday revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy. The update from the 42-year-old royal after a "tough couple of months" comes after weeks of speculation over her health and recovery.

In a personal video message released by Kensington Palace, a weak-looking Kate said her planned "major" abdominal surgery in January was "successful" and it was initially thought her condition was non-cancerous.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Whatsapp logo