Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister Of Nick Carter, Cause Of Death Revealed

The report said that Bobbie Jean Carter's roommate last saw her at 6:30 am and found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor half an hour later.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bobbie Jean Carter
Bobbie Jean Carter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to musicians Aaron and Nick Carter, tragically passed away in December. The cause of her death has now been revealed. According to an initial case summary report released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, Bobbie died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.” 

Bobbie Jean Carter cause of death revealed 

The report said that Bobbie’s roommate last saw her at 6:30 am and found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor half an hour later. She was rushed to Tampa’s St. Joseph's Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m. According to the medical history report, officials said Bobbie had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. The report further listed propranolol (an anti-anxiety medication), omeprazole (which treats indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux), clindamycin (an antibiotic) and quetiapine (used to treat mental health conditions like schizophrenia) as "preliminary meds." 

All we need to know about Bobbie Jean 

Bobbie Jean led a predominantly private life, primarily focused on caring for her young daughter. She contributed to her brothers' musical endeavors in the early 2000s, working as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during Aaron Carter's rise to fame. Her appearances on the family's reality show, "House of Carters," shed light on her life, featuring her in eight episodes according to IMDB.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane told the outlet, referring to Bobbie Jean's death,

Advertisement

Despite her behind-the-scenes involvement in the entertainment industry, Bobbie Jean faced personal battles with addiction and substance abuse, a struggle that was candidly documented during her appearances on the family's reality series.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement