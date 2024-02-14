Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister Of Nick Carter, Cause Of Death Revealed

Advertisement

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to musicians Aaron and Nick Carter, tragically passed away in December. The cause of her death has now been revealed. According to an initial case summary report released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, Bobbie died of “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

The report said that Bobbie’s roommate last saw her at 6:30 am and found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor half an hour later. She was rushed to Tampa’s St. Joseph's Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m. According to the medical history report, officials said Bobbie had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. The report further listed propranolol (an anti-anxiety medication), omeprazole (which treats indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux), clindamycin (an antibiotic) and quetiapine (used to treat mental health conditions like schizophrenia) as "preliminary meds."

Bobbie Jean led a predominantly private life, primarily focused on caring for her young daughter. She contributed to her brothers' musical endeavors in the early 2000s, working as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during Aaron Carter's rise to fame. Her appearances on the family's reality show, "House of Carters," shed light on her life, featuring her in eight episodes according to IMDB.

Despite her behind-the-scenes involvement in the entertainment industry, Bobbie Jean faced personal battles with addiction and substance abuse, a struggle that was candidly documented during her appearances on the family's reality series.