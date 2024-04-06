Advertisement

Angelina Jolie's legal team recently filed new court documents accusing her former husband Brad Pitt of a disturbing pattern of abuse. The documents claim that Pitt’s physical abuse toward her “started well before” the 2016 plane incident that led her to file for divorce. A source close to the Fight Club star has now dismissed Jolie's latest allegations of past abuse as a "misdirection and distraction" from the ongoing legal battle at Château Miraval.

Brad Pitt’s lawyers fire back

Jolie accused Pitt of physical abuse and claimed that he was refusing her to sell her portion of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she signed an “onerous” and “expansive” NDA. A day later, Pitt’s lawyers filed a motion in court requesting that Jolie reveal how many gag orders or confidentiality agreements she has asked her employees to sign.

The lawyers wanted to show that the NDA Pitt requested was no more restrictive than the NDA Jolie typically asks others to sign. “If Jolie conditioned her continued employment of an individual on that individual’s agreement to an NDA covering what they witnessed in her home — including her treatment of her children and Pitt — that would be highly probative of whether she truly believed the provision requested by Pitt was an ‘unconscionable gag order,’ ” Pitt's lawyer wrote in the court filing obtained by People.

Addressing the 2016 plane incident, Pitt’s source said, “This case isn’t about what took place on a plane in 2016. It’s about whether they had an agreement not to sell their interests in the winery and family home without the other’s consent. That’s what Brad and his team are focused on.”

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt's winery dispute

Her lawyers also claimed that Pitt wanted her to “contractually bind herself” to silence after he discovered in 2021 that she submitted a sealed filing, consisting of “emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence” to help settle their child custody dispute.

At the time, Pitt agreed to purchase Jolie’s shares of the French winery but backed out as he feared his ex’s sealed documents “could eventually become public,” the documents continue.

“Pitt refused to purchase Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy said in a statement.

“By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him and what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Jolie and their family,” he continued, referencing Pitt’s 2022 lawsuit against Jolie for selling her shares of the winery to another party.

(with inputs from IANS)