Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in 1988’s popular epic drama Mahabharat has accused his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughters. In 2009, Nitish married Smita who is currently posted as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) at the MP Human Rights Commission. The duo decided to part ways after almost a decade during the transitioning year of 2018-2019. Where some media reports suggest that his divorce was settled, some say that it’s still pending.

Nitish accuses wife of kidnapping daughters

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Bharadwaj shared that he has no whereabouts of his twin daughters. He told us exclusively, “Before putting my daughters in Bhopal's school, I wasn’t informed. After getting them out of Bhopal's school, I was not told. From there, they were put in Ooty school and then were taken out of it, I wasn’t informed. Today when I’m mailing them to enquire about my daughters, there is no answer. How do I know where my daughters are? So in a way, this is a kidnapping of my daughters.”

Nitish Bharadwaj, while narrating his ordeal to us, said that he has also appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for help. He said that during his meeting with the CM, he shared information about the entire matter and gave him all the evidence. Nitish Bhardwaj said that CM Mohan Yadav has assured him of full assistance.

Nitish calls his wife mentally unstable and accuses her of mentally harassing her

During the press conference held earlier, he said, "I have filed a police complaint with Bhopal CP that it is a kind of kidnapping of my daughters and mental harassment. Along with this, my mental and psychological harassment as well. It should be stopped and a case of kidnapping should be registered.”

Bharadwaj also alleged that the behaviour of Smita makes him think that she is not normal and has appealed that there is a need for her psychological evaluation. He said that I may be wrong but she’s ‘mentally unstable’.