Advertisement

BREAKING: Poonam Pandey died due to cervical cancer. She was 32. The internet sensation reportedly died on Thursday night.

Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer?

The news of Poonam Pandey's death was revealed in a post shared on her official Instagram handle. The post read: "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." For the unversed, Poonam Pandey never confirmed that she was suffering from cervical cancer.

A few days ago, Poonam Pandey posted a video of her working and travelling in Goa. She even shared a video from her tour in Goa. Meanwhile, all her Instagram posts suggested that she was travelling and working all along. Check Poonam Pandey's Instagram post.

Who was Poonam Pandey?

Poonam Pandey was a popular model and internet sensation. Poonam Pandey rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Not just this, but Poonam Pandey has been involved in several other controversies as well. While Poonam actively participated in several films, her presence on internet had been very significant. Earlier, she even participated in the realtiy show Lock Upp. The show was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Poonam Pandey's controversies

In 2011, Poonam Pandey informed the BCCI that if India won the Cricket World Cup, she would strip. However, the BCCI prohibited her from doing so. Poonam Pandey was embroiled in controversy even during the COVID-19 lockdown. In fact, during the lockdown, Poonam Pandey went for a walk with her husband Sam and was arrested by the Mumbai Police for breaking the rules.

Poonam Pandey had even accused her husband, Sam, of assault. She also complained to the police, which led to Sam's arrest. Poonam Pandey recently told Lock Upp that Sam used to beat her.

Advertisement